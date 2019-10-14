0 Shares

Gene England, 71, of Scottsville, KY lost his valiant fight with cancer on October 11, 2019. A mountain of a man and larger than life, Gene has helped and influenced many in his lifetime. He was known as a giver, not a taker. As a young man, he was a High School All American Football Player and received a full scholarship to be a defensive tackle for the legendary Bear Bryant and later for Western Kentucky University. After a severe car injury ended his football career, Gene started a K-9 security patrol business, also working Teamster and coal mine strikes. He was a framing contractor building homes in the area. He built Windy Way Pet Center and began training police service dogs and competing in the dog sport, Schutzhund. He was the first American to ever win the Schutzhund World Championship in 1992 and trained many other people to high levels of competition. His ability to read and work dogs is renowned. He is know worldwide, and his techniques are used around the globe. He developed property and became a REALTOR. He returned to his industrial arts major and began remodeling and building new homes in Allen County.

He is survived by his wife: Verice England, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Jeff England, Adolphus, KY;

1 brother: Kenneth England and wife, Lena, Glasgow, KY;

1 sister: Brenda Shockley and husband, David, Glasgow, KY;

3 grandchildren: Alyssa Wallace, Nathan England and Myles England;

2 great grandchildren;

1 niece: Jeny Beth Spencer;

5 nephews: Wayne England, Charles England, Shannon England, Chad Shockley and Jarrod England and

Several great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: David Allen England and Virginia Lee Franklin England; a son: Jason England; 2 brothers: Charles England and Jerry England; 1 nephew: Brian England.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held on November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Barn at 3M Farms, 224 Harper Road, Scottsville, KY.