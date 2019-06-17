WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

GENEVA GALE SMITH

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Geneva Gale Smith, age 90, of Glasgow, died at NHC in Glasgow on June 16th, 2019.  She was born on September 16, 1928 in Montabello, California to the late Hugh Howell Foreman and the late Flossie Vanvalkingburg Foreman.  She was a retired office assistant and of the Christian faith.

She is survived by one son, Richard Batson, Glasgow, KY; one daughter,  Debra Vasko, Sacramento, CA;  one brother, Howell Foreman, San Diego, Ca;  12 grand children and several great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Crawford Smith.

There are no services scheduled at this time.  A.F. Crow and son is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.