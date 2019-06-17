0 Shares

Geneva Gale Smith, age 90, of Glasgow, died at NHC in Glasgow on June 16th, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1928 in Montabello, California to the late Hugh Howell Foreman and the late Flossie Vanvalkingburg Foreman. She was a retired office assistant and of the Christian faith.

She is survived by one son, Richard Batson, Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Debra Vasko, Sacramento, CA; one brother, Howell Foreman, San Diego, Ca; 12 grand children and several great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Crawford Smith.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A.F. Crow and son is assisting the family with arrangements.