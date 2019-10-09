0 Shares

Geneva Kerr Graves, 92, of Tompkinsville passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe County. She was born on February 7, 1927, to the late Ben and Lela (Wells) Kerr. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Cass Ross Graves who passed away on September 16, 2002. Cass and Geneva were married on January 16, 1946.

She was a member of the Poplar Log Baptist Church, a homemaker, and an avid quilter.

She is survived by two sons; Wilbur Graves and wife Sue, Ricky Graves and wife Patty all of Tompkinsville; a daughter-in-law, June Graves of Tompkinsville; two sisters, Ranese Gearlds of Tompkinsville, Ruth Anderson of Indiana; one brother, Richard Kerr of Indiana; eleven grandchildren, Donald Paul Graves and wife Brandi of Covington, Chelsea Graves of Moss, TN, Katelin Vibbert and husband Seth of Temple Hill, Crystal Williams of Celina, TN, Michael Graves and wife Heather, Kim Ford, Wesley Paul Graves and wife Jinger, Kelby Lee Graves and wife Kaylin, Kegan Ross Graves and wife Kaylie, Stephanie Green and husband Joey, Shelley Capshaw and husband Brandon, all of Tompkinsville, fourteen great-grandchildren, thirteen step-great-grandchildren, plus one great-grandchild on the way, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one son, Donald Ross Graves, three brothers, Myrl, Earl, and Kenneth Kerr and four sisters, Mary Jackson, Jewel Graves, Alene Brewington and Letha Ford.

Services will be held on Saturday, 2:00 pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Bro. Chris Vinson will officiate.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville from 4-8 pm and Saturday morning from 8 am until time for service, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Poplar Log Cemetery in memory of Geneva Graves at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.