Geneva Lora England age 74 of Edmonton passed away Friday, May 08, 2020 at Sky Rehab in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late John Critman and Callie Mae Fields Taylor. She was a homemaker and wife of the late Leslie England.

She is survived by one daughter Lisa Doss of Edmonton. One son Ricky Fields of Columbia. Three brothers. Radford and Raymond Taylor of Edmonton, Darrell Harvey Taylor of Greensburg. Four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. Elvie, Tom, Earl and Pearl Taylor. Due to the current Covid 19 Crisis all services are private. Interment will be in the Jessee Cemetery.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. England.

