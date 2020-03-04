0 Shares

Geneva Marie “Big Sis” Briggs, 88, Cave City, passed away March 2nd, 2020 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. She was born in Hart County on February 17, 1932 to the late Fred and Millie Dennison Minor and was the widow of Walter Blakeman Briggs.. She was a seamstress at Mammoth Cave Garment Co. and worked as a waitress and cook at the Farmhouse Restaurant. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Doug Briggs (Cathy) and Darryl Briggs (Janice), both of Cave City; a daughter, Bonnie Caswell (Anthony) Horse Cave; a brother, Bobby Joe “Orville” Minor, Cave City; grandchildren, Kerry Caswell, Brian Caswell, Michelle Dement, Casey Boles, Great grandchildren, Whitney, Sydney, Hunter, Adalyn, Marien, William Blake and Avery.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd Minor, “Willie Fred “Robert: Minor, John Henry Minor, William T. Minor, Bud ‘Lester’ Minor, George Woodford Minor; Laura Gossett, Ester (Little Sis) Minor Miller, Florence Minor, Annie Mae Gossett.

Funeral services with Scott Coats presiding will be at 1 PM, Thursday, March 5 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel with burial in Campground Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday until time of service.

Related