George “Buddy” Houchens, Jr. passed away Tuesday, July 23rd at NHC Healthcare Center, surrounded by his family. Buddy was born on August 10, 1948 in Glasgow, KY to the late George Houchens, Sr. and Frances Morgan Houchens. He served as Barren County District 7 Constable from 2001 until his health declined in 2018. You could find him on Saturday nights at the dance hall out-dancing everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carla Houchens; two sons: Michael Houchens and Wally Houchens; six grandchildren: Courtney Houchens (fiancé Travis Morgan), Cody (Rachel) Houchens, Kassie (Jewell) Matthews, Whitney Houchens, Seth Houchens,, and Blake Houchens; five great-grandchildren: Caleb, Konnor, Mayson, Ellison, and Maverick; one brother, Larry (Anita) Houchens; one sister, Wanda (Wayne) Vincent; a special grandson, Landon Rutledge; several nieces, nephews, and friends whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hershel Houchens.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Friday at the funeral home.