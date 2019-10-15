0 Shares

George Timothy Reed, age 57 of Brownsville departed this life on October 15, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 25, 1962 to the late David Howard Reed and Patsie Montana Basham Reed.

George was an entertainer and a member of Orlando Metropolitan Church.

He leaves to honor his memory, an aunt, Anna Mae Evers (Gary) of Royse City, TX and an uncle, Hayward “Woody” Basham (Brenda) of Brownsville, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road., Bowling Green, KY 42104.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL

Donations may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Kentucky

5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green KY 42104