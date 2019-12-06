Georgetown College presents Scott County students with free tuition

0 Shares

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (KT) – During a season known for gifts, Georgetown College has presented Scott County students and their parents a special package — free tuition for four years of college.

In an atmosphere that closely resembled a pep rally, seniors from Scott County and Great Crossing high schools were presented candy bars as they entered John L. Hill Chapel on Monday for a special announcement on the Georgetown College campus.

During his announcement GC President William Jones asked the students to unwrap the candy wrappers with each one stating, “Congratulations! Free Tuition.”

The Legacies & Legends Scholarships are part of the college’s 190th anniversary, Jones said. The scholarship is available to all students who either graduate from a high school in the county, having attended for all of their senior year, or having resided in the county for all of their senior year; are admitted to the college as a first-term freshman, start at GC as a full-time student between fall of 2020 and fall of 2029, remain a full-time student in good standing and live on campus.

“In true partnership, Georgetown College has opened a door for our students,” said Dr. Kevin Hub, superintendent of Scott County Schools. “This is an incredible opportunity for a generation of graduates. I’m sure the Class of 2020 shares my excitement as we express our sincere gratitude for the leadership, vision, and commitment to education shown by Georgetown College.”

The scholarships do apply to students who are home-schooled or attend a high school out of the county provided they actually resident in the county during their senior year.

The value of the full four-year scholarship is $160,000, Jones said.

