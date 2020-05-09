0 Shares

Georgia Lou Biggers Wilson, age 95, of Glasgow died Tuesday, May 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul Eve Biggers, Sr. and Louverda (Bailey) Biggers. She married Randolph Chamberlain Wilson, Jr. on December 26, 1953. He preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Randolph Chamberlain Wilson, III and wife Jill of Lexington. One daughter Honor Biggers Settle and husband Jeff of Glasgow. Seven grandchildren; Randolph Chamberlain (Lain) Wilson, IV of Washington, DC; Langston Alexander Wilson of Lexington; Lenna Hamilton Wilson of Washington, DC.; Ella Eve Settle, Mollie Wilson Settle, Sally Lou Settle, and Priscilla Moore Settle, all of Glasgow. She is also survived by special cousin, Ledean Bailey Hamilton of Glasgow as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Eve Biggers, Jr. and a sister, Caroline Biggers Royse.

So many knew Georgia Lou as the face of Jean Opticians in Glasgow for over 50 years. As an accomplished musician she shared her talents as a faithful member and servant as church organist for 65 years at the First Presbyterian Church of Glasgow.

A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer for friends and family. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Washington Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wilson.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Georgia Wilson at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

