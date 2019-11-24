Georgia man arrested in Kentucky, planned to ‘have sex’ with Rowan County juvenile

44 Shares

A Georgia man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday after police say he was sending sexually explicit electronic messages and photographs to a juvenile in the Rowan County school system.

Kentucky State Police say 46-year-old Eric “Duane” Elmore, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested in Kentucky after he planned to meet the juvenile in Kentucky. Police say they made connection with Elmore with assistance from the juvenile and the juvenile’s mother.

Police say Elmore travelled from Charlotte, North Carolina to Morehead Saturday. He travelled to Kentucky to purportedly have sex with the juvenile.

Police arrested Elmore when he arrived in Kentucky. He was lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center on five counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, first offense; prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor; and third-degree conspiracy to commit rape. Elmore also faces sex offenses and other charges that “are pending,” according to KSP.

The investigation continues.

