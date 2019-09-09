0 Shares

Georgina Tilley age 66 of Hardyville passed away Monday at the home. She was born in Louisville on January 20, 1953 to the late George & Nellie Kessinger Smith.

Georgina was preceded in death by four brothers David, Jim, Marvin & Gary Wilson and two sisters Delta Fields and Janie Logsdon.

She is survived by:

Two daughters-Mechelle Cooper of Hardyville and Shannah Glaken of Munfordville

Seven grandchildren-Katie, Sara, Krysta, Christopher, Tyler, Dillon & Cody

Funeral services for Georgina Tilley will be 1pm Thursday, Sept. 12th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Wilson Family Farm Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.