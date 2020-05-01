GEPB awards $10,000 to Community Relief Fund amid pandemic

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board announced Friday that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $10,000 to Community Relief Fund of Glasgow/Barren County to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Using an incentive from TVA, Glasgow EPB already donates $4,500 each month to Community Relief Fund to assist customers with electric bills. $10,000 of these funds are being matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.

The $10,000 donation will have no restrictions, allowing Community Relief Fund to help the community with a variety of needs, including rent.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors voted Jan. 28 to supply a monthly credit worth $4,500 to the Community Relief Fund. The GEPB started receiving the credit after the acceptance of a 20-year agreement with TVA.

