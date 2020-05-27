GEPB lacks quorum Tuesday, meeting held without votes

2 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The regular monthly meeting of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors was not called to order Tuesday evening due to the lack of a quorum.

Board members Tag Taylor and Libby Short were present via video teleconference. Members Glen Pritchard and Marlin Witcher were not present.

DT Froedge was not present because Taylor, the board’s chairman, declared Froedge an illegitimate member following a meeting earlier this month.

Since that declaration, Froedge has filed suit against the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

William Ray, the utility’s superintendent, has also filed suit against the board due to actions taken in that May 6 meeting.

Ray was terminated in that meeting, leading his attorney to file documents in the ongoing case against the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

The meeting’s legitimacy lies primarily in the authenticity of Froedge’s position on the board.

If the court determines he is a valid member, the meeting could have legal impact. If the court decided he is not a member, the meeting holds no authority due to the lack of a quorum of members.

The meeting in question is also being petitioned by two entities, and WCLU News is one of them. The meeting was held in a fashion that could have violated Kentucky Open Meetings Law.

The motion hour is set Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Barren Circuit Court.

The board did not vote Tuesday evening on any items, but the board members that were present went through with the standard items like the superintendent’s report.

Ray said GEPB customers are performing well despite the ongoing financial setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our customers have actually been doing good,” Ray said. “That’s a combination of people that just had the habit of taking care of their bills plus the contributions that we’re making to Community Relief is funneling through the agency and coming back to us to reduce our total hit to that $61,000 level.”

Combined, GEPB customers are behind about $61,000 due to unpaid accounts. That rate is normally between $8,000 and $10,000.

About 400 people are not paying their bills amid the pandemic, but that comprises less than 10 percent of residential customers and less than 5 percent of total customers at the GEPB.

Ray said the average debt through the forbearance period has been about $250. The GEPB decided to terminate disconnects at the beginning of the pandemic’s onset due to financial setbacks many have felt from the pandemic’s effect on the economy.

In other discussions, the programming committee reached agreements with several cable television networks.

The board could not vote on any agenda item due to the lack of a quorum. Therefore, cable agreements passed by the programming committee will need to be approved at the next meeting containing a quorum.

