GEPB votes to apply TVA credit to Community Relief Fund, other funds

GLASGOW, Ky. – A 3.1 percent credit from the Tennessee Valley Authority is returning to the citizens of Glasgow. The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors moved Tuesday night to allocate nearly $40,000 in monthly credit to three entities.

The TVA credit comes after the GEPB accepted a 20-year agreement in November. Board members acknowledged Tuesday a wide-spread problem across Glasgow regarding citizens’ inability to pay their bills to EPB.

GEPB Superintendent William Ray was tasked with exploring the de minimus maximum, or how much of that credit could be applied to a program of the GEPB’s choosing, per TVA regulations.

“EPB is a non-profit municipal corporation,” Ray said in a Tuesday email to WCLU News. “As such, under TVA regulations, any extra cash we have is very tightly regulated and there are only a few tings we are allowed to do with it.”

TVA authorizes providers, like GEPB, to make a de minimus contribution to local charity. Ray said he sought answers regarding the maximum contribution the GEPB could make with its current revenue and he was told $54,000. In this case, the GEPB selected the Community Relief Fund of Glasgow-Barren County.

“I believe we could spend it to support any community charity, so long as the $54,000 total ceiling is not penetrated,” Ray said.

While the acceptance of the contract sparked much discussion and an eventual vehement “hell no” vote from board member DT Froedge, the allocation of the credit that comes along with the contract sparked even more discussion across Tuesday and December’s monthly meetings.

Froedge insisted the 3.1 percent credit be placed in an escrow fund which would “stockpile” money so the GEPB could exit the 20-year contract. That saved money would be used to reimburse TVA for violating the terms of the contract.

Froedge said at Tuesday’s meeting that he would like to see the money placed into an escrow account but if that was not possible, he would be satisfied with disbursing the credit across all consumer meters in Glasgow.

“I would prefer it put into escrow because I believe there’s a possibility of getting out of the 20-year contract,” Froedge said. “But, for the time being, I don’t see giving it away. I think passing it through to the rate users is the best use of it if we’re not going to put it into escrow.”

However, that form of disbursement would result in a rate reconstruction, according to board chairman Tag Taylor.

“And, really, you’re not going to be saving a buck sixty,” Taylor said. “If all of those accounts are written off, there is no debt savings when it’s all said and done.”

The GEPB has calculated what the return to customers would be if the credit were applied to meters. Officials with the GEPB said it would be minimalistic.

“Guys, I just don’t see spending this money,” Froedge said. “Essentially, this 3.1 percent is a reduction in rates and deciding that this should be contributed to charity or other causes – the people in Glasgow deserve this to be passed right through. It’s their money they’re paying, it’s just a little less.”

Melanie Reed, GEPB Chief Finance Officer, verified the discount consumers would benefit if the credit were disbursed across all meters would equate to about $1.60. However, Froedge continued to insist the credit be disbursed across all meters.

“They are paying all they can,” Froedge said. “And, I don’t see just throwing this money somewhere else when they’re the ones more likely to need it. They own this plant, and they’re the ones who should be getting the benefits.”

Board member Libby Short said the credit could be applied to the Community Relief Fund but she wanted to see money fund a capital reserves, or flex fund. That fund will ideally support debt costs associated with a “pearl of an opportunity” TVA is offering to its LPCs with its 20-year agreement.

“I’m really interested in some kind of big PV power array to go somewhere in our service area,” Ray said.

The “community solar” idea promotes the placement of a solar energy supply in a “grid,” like the GEPB’s power supply, and allows that solar energy to return energy to the grid. However, Ray said that would cost money.

“Whatever we wind up doing – with respect to that – there will be debt service involved,” Ray said. “It’s not going to be free.”

The GEPB moved to support the placement of the credit into that capital reserves fund. The board also moved to permit the remainder of the credit to go back into operation. That action was taken due to the recent announcement of LSC Communications’ closure.

Ray said the utility makes up about $25,000 in the GEPB’s monthly revenue. That revenue could be cut completely, but Ray said he believes LSC Communications will likely not cut their power supply due to maintenance of things like HVAC.

“The impact is: they’re going to be forced to make a decision about what they want a contract for,” Ray said. “Do they want to go down from something like 10 megawatts, down to one megawatt, just to run their HVAC?”

Ray said the worst “hit” the GEPB could take would be a $25,000 monthly reduction in revenue.

