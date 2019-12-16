0 Shares

Gerald D. York, 80, of Brownsville passed away Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a retired truck driver and a member of Teamsters Local 89. He was a son of the late Carl M. York and Ida Mae Basham York. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby York.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5:30 PM Thursday.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Joyce Taylor York; four step daughters, Sharon Smith (Mike) and Toni Hoskinson (Jeff) both of Jeffersonville, IN, Maurine Mervis (Stuart) of Maryland and Carol Ann Wathen (Joe) of Meade County; a step son, John Hoskinson (Daune) of Louisville; a sister, Carolyn Kinser of Brownsville; four brothers, David York (Sherry) and Jimmie York (Anita) both of Louisville, Dickie York (Jerry) of Owensboro and Danny York of Brownsville; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his furbaby, Cooper.

