Gerald H. Brown, 91 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Clarence and Stella Magers Brown and husband of the late Annie Elmore Brown.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Jesse Brown. Gerald was a member of the Smiths Grove Baptist Church, served on Bowling Green Warren County Planning Commission Board as representative for Smiths Grove for 13 years. He was employed at Country Oven Bakers, Firestone Textiles andserved in the US Army.

He is survived by his son, Gerry Brown and his daughter, Debra Bryant (Jerry). six grandchildren, Stephanie Bryant, Sherry Bryant, Ben Bryant, Krista Rietzke, Bernie Schrembs, Jeff Schrembs; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery with Military Honors Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.