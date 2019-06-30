WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Gerald Joseph “Joey” Cox

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Gerald Joseph “Joey” Cox age 47 of Munfordville passed away from a brief illness.  Joey was born on January 12, 1972 in Bowling Green and departed his life on Friday, June 28 at the U of L Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Joey was a deputy with the Hart County Sheriff’s Department for the past 12years, serving a total of 27years in law enforcement.  He was Chief of the Priceville Volunteer Fire Department, a part-time EMT with the Hart County Ambulance Service, an outdoorsman and worked with his dad on the farm.

Joey was a member of the Dorsey’s  Chapel Methodist Church.

 

Joey is survived by his wife-Jamie Simpson Cox

Daughter-Gabrielle Cox & fiancé Dustin Coomer of Munfordville

Two Sons-Scott Caffee & wife Olivia of Glasgow

Joseph Ezekiel “Zeke” Cox at home

Parents-Gerald & Teresa Cox of Munfordville

One brother-Chuck Cox & wife Lydia of Munfordville

One sister-Sarah Beth Cox of Munfordville

Several nieces & nephews and a host of friends also survive

 

Funeral services for Gerald Joseph “Joey” Cox will be 2pm Tuesday, July 2 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Pruitt officiating.  Burial will be in the Berry Cemetery in Edmonson County.  Visitation will be Sunday from 1-9pm, Monday from 9am-9pm and after 9am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.