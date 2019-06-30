0 Shares

Gerald Joseph “Joey” Cox age 47 of Munfordville passed away from a brief illness. Joey was born on January 12, 1972 in Bowling Green and departed his life on Friday, June 28 at the U of L Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Joey was a deputy with the Hart County Sheriff’s Department for the past 12years, serving a total of 27years in law enforcement. He was Chief of the Priceville Volunteer Fire Department, a part-time EMT with the Hart County Ambulance Service, an outdoorsman and worked with his dad on the farm.

Joey was a member of the Dorsey’s Chapel Methodist Church.

Joey is survived by his wife-Jamie Simpson Cox

Daughter-Gabrielle Cox & fiancé Dustin Coomer of Munfordville

Two Sons-Scott Caffee & wife Olivia of Glasgow

Joseph Ezekiel “Zeke” Cox at home

Parents-Gerald & Teresa Cox of Munfordville

One brother-Chuck Cox & wife Lydia of Munfordville

One sister-Sarah Beth Cox of Munfordville

Several nieces & nephews and a host of friends also survive

Funeral services for Gerald Joseph “Joey” Cox will be 2pm Tuesday, July 2 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Pruitt officiating. Burial will be in the Berry Cemetery in Edmonson County. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-9pm, Monday from 9am-9pm and after 9am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.