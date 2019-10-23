0 Shares

Geraldine Brown Nichols 86 of Russellville, formerly of Glasgow died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born in Fountain Run , she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lucy Mae WArd Brown. She was a Retired Licensed Practical Nurse at T J Samson Community Hospital and a member of the Southside Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Marsha Lynn Nichols Sansom and her husband Steve of Russellville and a niece, Karen Nichols Wallace and her husband Don of Bowling Green.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Willard Ardell Nichols and a son Phillip A. Nichols.

Funeral services for Geraldine Brown Nichols will be held at 2PM Saturday at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union # 1 Cemetery. Visitation after 1PM Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Southside Baptist Church.