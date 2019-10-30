0 Shares

Geraldine E. Jackson, 68, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Edgar and Ora Nancy Smith Eatmon. She was a veteran of the U. S. Army and she was retired from the Glasgow State ICF.

She is survived by one son: Joe Jackson (Callie); one daughter: Missy; four grandchildren: Chad Jackson, Dustin Tyler Jackson, Courtney Jackson and Dillon Logsdon; four great-grandchildren: Everett Whobrey, Chloe Whobrey, Daniel Jackson and Addalynn Grace Jackson; two sisters: Barbara Shaw and Sue Goad; five brothers: Jimmy Eatmon, Jr. Eatmon Mitchell Eatmon, Charles Eatmon and Donald Eatmon; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Joe Jackson.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow.