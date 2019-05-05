WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Geraldine K. Williams

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Geraldine K. Williams, 84, of Glasgow, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Born in Pekin, IL she was the daughter of the late Leo Homer Kirby and Anna Britt Kirby and wife of the late James R. “Jimmy” Williams.  Mrs. Williams had retired from Sorensen Mfg. and was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by 3 children, Teresa Cross of Glasgow, Leslie (Prytha) Wilson of Eighty Eight and Karen Pennington of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, Lesley Honeycutt Oliver, Brent Wilson and Ashley Pickerel; 1 great-grandson Alexander James “A. J.” Oliver; 3 sisters, Geneva Meade of Indiana, Bernice Knutson of New Mexico and Lula Belle Riddle of Glasgow and a former son-in-law Wendell Honeycutt of Glasgow.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held 3:30 PM Tuesday, May 7th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  There will be no visitation.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to South Green St. Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.