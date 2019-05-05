0 Shares

Geraldine K. Williams, 84, of Glasgow, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Pekin, IL she was the daughter of the late Leo Homer Kirby and Anna Britt Kirby and wife of the late James R. “Jimmy” Williams. Mrs. Williams had retired from Sorensen Mfg. and was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by 3 children, Teresa Cross of Glasgow, Leslie (Prytha) Wilson of Eighty Eight and Karen Pennington of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, Lesley Honeycutt Oliver, Brent Wilson and Ashley Pickerel; 1 great-grandson Alexander James “A. J.” Oliver; 3 sisters, Geneva Meade of Indiana, Bernice Knutson of New Mexico and Lula Belle Riddle of Glasgow and a former son-in-law Wendell Honeycutt of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held 3:30 PM Tuesday, May 7th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to South Green St. Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.