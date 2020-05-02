0 Shares

Gertrude Goodhue, age 89 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Bowling Green. She was a native of Hart County who loved to quilt, garden and fish.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Willis and Lera Roberson Willis; one son, Roy Lee Goodhue Jr.

She is survived by three sons, John Goodhue (Sharon), Mike Goodhue, and Jerry Goodhue (Carole); one daughter, Joanne Harris; two sisters, Genive Smith (Harold) and Christine Bennett; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Whickerville Cemetery with burial to follow there and will be streamed live on Winn Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.



