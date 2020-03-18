0 Shares

Gertrude V. Meadows, 88 of Louisville, KY passed away Tuesday March 17 in Louisville. She was a native of Fountain Run, KY, born December 27, 1931, daughter of the late James Hascal and Lena Mae (Green) Gentry. She married John Edward Meadows December 3, 1952, he preceded her in death January 14, 2002. She was a homemaker and member of the Beechmont Baptist Church.

Other than her parents & husband, brothers, James Lester & Donald Eagle Gentry & sister, Sylvia Ellen Turner preceded her in death.

Survivors include, son, Thomas Meadows & wife Shirley, daughter, Elizabeth Rexroat & husband Gary, sisters, Brenda Dyer & Susie White, 3 grandchildren, Travis, Traci & Christina & 3 great-grandchildren, Levi, Jordan & Preston.

Funeral 12 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Fountain Run Funeral Home, burial will follow in the White Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation Saturday after 10 AM until service time at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Visitation, Friday, March 20, 2020 4 to 8 PM at Nunnelley Funeral Home 4327 Taylor Blvd. Louisville, KY.



