GFD responds to structure fire along East Front Street

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday at 301 E. Front St.

Fire officials found a significant fire at the front of the structure. The fire started outside the structure on the first floor and extended to the second story.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, a news release said.

Four GFD units responded to the scene and 11 personnel were on scene for nearly two hours.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and there were no reported injuries.

