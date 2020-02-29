Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Girls 15th District Post Season Awards

February 29, 2020 Jason Thomas
Tweet
Share1
1 Shares

All season team
Glasgow…Kayla Bradley, Ashanti Gore, Dynasti Page, Anzley Adwell
Barren…Elizabeth Bertram (district player of the year) and Raven Ennis
ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington
Monroe…Paisley Ford and Grace Veach

All tournament team
Glasgow…Ashanti Gore, Anzley Adwell and Kayla Bradley
Barren…Karleigh Delk, Elizabeth Bertram and Katie Murphy
ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington
Monroe…Paisley Ford and Malila Myatt

All Academic team
Glasgow Alivia Christian
Barren Elizabeth Bertram
ACS Allie Byrn
Monroe Cally Sue Harlan

Please Leave a Reply