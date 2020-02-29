Girls 15th District Post Season Awards

1 Shares

All season team

Glasgow…Kayla Bradley, Ashanti Gore, Dynasti Page, Anzley Adwell

Barren…Elizabeth Bertram (district player of the year) and Raven Ennis

ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington

Monroe…Paisley Ford and Grace Veach

All tournament team

Glasgow…Ashanti Gore, Anzley Adwell and Kayla Bradley

Barren…Karleigh Delk, Elizabeth Bertram and Katie Murphy

ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington

Monroe…Paisley Ford and Malila Myatt

All Academic team

Glasgow Alivia Christian

Barren Elizabeth Bertram

ACS Allie Byrn

Monroe Cally Sue Harlan

