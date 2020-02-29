Girls 15th District Post Season Awards
All season team
Glasgow…Kayla Bradley, Ashanti Gore, Dynasti Page, Anzley Adwell
Barren…Elizabeth Bertram (district player of the year) and Raven Ennis
ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington
Monroe…Paisley Ford and Grace Veach
All tournament team
Glasgow…Ashanti Gore, Anzley Adwell and Kayla Bradley
Barren…Karleigh Delk, Elizabeth Bertram and Katie Murphy
ACS…Allison Meador and Kaylee Bullington
Monroe…Paisley Ford and Malila Myatt
All Academic team
Glasgow Alivia Christian
Barren Elizabeth Bertram
ACS Allie Byrn
Monroe Cally Sue Harlan