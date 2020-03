Girls 4th Region Tournament

1 Shares

THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON WITH A COUPLE OF QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES WILL OPEN UP AGAINST RUSSELL COUNTY WITH TIPOFF SCHEDULED FOR 2:00. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY BOWLING GREEN TAKING ON RUSSELLVILLE AROUND 3:45. JOIN WCLU FOR THE BROADCAST OF BOTH GAMES THIS AFTERNOON WITH PREGAME COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 1:50 ON WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN BOWLING GREEN WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE ARENA ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

