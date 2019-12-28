Girl’s, boy’s basketball teams in action throughout Saturday

1 Shares

Several high school basketball teams are in action Saturday and into the evening.

The Glasgow Lady Scotties face Nelson County in the championship game of the Bankers Hardwood Classic at Russell County High School. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. WCLU Sports will begin a live broadcast of the game at 4:50 p.m. on WCLU 103.1 FM and 1490 AM. Listeners can also tune in at playwclu.com. Those attending the game in Russell Springs can tune in to the broadcast inside the gym on WCLU Sports Plus at 97.3 FM.

In other girl’s action, Barren County is on the road against Berea; Allen County-Scottsville hosts Grayson County; Monroe County takes on Lincoln County; Caverna entertains Paris; and Edmonson County faces Woodford County.

In boy’s action, Glasgow takes on Franklin-Simpson in the Consolation Bracket Championship game of the Purples Holiday Classic at Bowling Green High School; Barren County continues play in a tournament at South Laurel High School; Hart County faces Green County; Edmonson County squares off against Todd Central; and Metcalfe County goes up against Whitesville Trinity.

