0 Shares

Gladys Ann Blythe, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 28th, at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Gladys was born in Hestand, KY on March 3, 1945, a daughter of the late Rosa (Mae) Short.

On October 30, 1966, she married, Eagle Ray Blythe, who precedes her in death.

Gladys is survived by three daughters, Lisa Evans, and husband, Terry, of Tompkinsville, KY; Susan Warren, and husband, Jackie, of London, KY; and Tracie Roland, of Tompkinsville, KY; five grandchildren, Cristan Williams, Cody Jo Evans, Colton Evans, Heather Roland, Heath Roland (Haley); and five great grandchildren, Rayleigh, Chevy, Tucker, Madi, and Hayden. Gladys is also survived by five sisters, Nina Anderson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Nelma Tee Odle, of Hestand, KY; Patricia Blythe, and husband, Jim, of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Wiley, and husband, David, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sheila Eaton, and husband, Chris, of Glasgow, KY. three brothers, Jerry Kilmon, and wife, Katie, of Indiana; James Kilmon, and wife, Betty, of Bowling Green, KY; and Keith Kilmon, of Tompkinsville, KY. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than her mother and husband, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law, J.R. Roland; four brothers, Bill Short, Vernon “Mann” Kilmon, Mickey Kilmon and David Kilmon; and two sisters, Jean Hunter and Cricket Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1st, 2019, with Lewis Blythe and Roger Dale Warren officiating. Visitation is Friday 5:30-8:00 P.M. and Saturday, 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.