Gladys Mable Copass, age 86, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. The daughter of the late Dennis Clemons and the late Hazel Mae Pickerel Clemons, she was born in Persimmon, KY on November 10, 1933. Mrs Copass was the wife of the late Elvin C. Copass.

She is survived by one son, Anthony Copass (Sharon) of Glasgow; one grandson, Nicholas Copass of Glasgow; special friend, Kathy Slaughter (Raymond) of Glasgow; her best furry friend, Taz.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Belvia Copass.

A Memorial Service will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 19th. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time for the service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Copass.

