Gladys Walters Stonechipher, 75 formerly of the Oak Hill Community of Larue County, passed away Monday morning at the Carlyle Health Care Facility in Carlyle, IL.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph & Versie Patterson Logsdon. Gladys was a retired secretary with Jim Beam. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by three sisters Anna Marie, Mildred Martin & Lucille Lanham and by one brother Lucian Patterson.

She is survived by her husband Glen Stonechipher

Two sons-Kevin Walters & wife Marla of Henderson and Jeffrey Walters & wife Marianna of Bonnieville

Two daughters-Vickie Walters & hus. Mark of Frankfort and Melanie Walters of Cape Girardeau, MO

One step-daughter-Tishia Schramek of Bloomington, IL

Seven grandchildren-Bethany Walters, Jason Walters, Chad Walters, Chasity Walters (Paul) Kaylee Walters, Lindsay Tramontin, and Elijah Phillips ;four great-grandchildren-Andrew Farmer, Brian Brackett, Jasper & Jadelynn Tramontin.

Funeral services for Gladys Walters Stonecipher will be 1pm Friday, Nov. 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.