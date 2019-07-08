Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce collecting school supplies

0 Shares

The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the school year early with a school supply drive.

Officials with the chamber say they’re collecting school supplies until July 31. According to a flyer from the chamber, they are collecting pencils, erasers, notebooks, paper, crayons, markers, pens, calculators, rulers, scissors, bookbags, tape, books, folders, binders, highlighters, and any other supplies students may need.

Anyone who wants to donate may drop items at iGo Motors in Glasgow. The address is 2797 Happy Valley Road, shortly past Beaver Trail.