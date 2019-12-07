Glasgow-Barren County Christmas Parade

2 Shares

The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade will be today at 6PM. The theme this is year I’ll Be Home for Christmas and the Grand Marshal is the Disabled American Veterans. The Parade route will start at Glasgow High School, go down Columbia Avenue, around the square and end on South Green Street. WCLU Radio will carry live broadcast coverage beginning at 6PM on 1490AM and 103.1 FM with WCLU’s Aaron Russell and co-host Amy Bingham. You can also catch parade coverage on WCLU’s Facebook Live Feed.

