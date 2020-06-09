Glasgow city budget faces pitfalls as occupational tax, COVID-19 problems persist

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City budget is facing major shortfalls for the next fiscal year.

The Glasgow City Council moved Monday evening to pass a first reading of the budget. And while the Council moved forward with the budget, the Finance Committee has yet to look at the budget.

Major pitfalls of the next fiscal year include major cuts in expected occupational tax due to the hits the community has received by losing two major employers within a year – LSC Communications and Sitel.

Councilmember Terry Bunnell provided an interpretation of the budget after Councilmember Freddie Norris asked a member of the Finance Committee to do that. While the committee has yet to meet, Bunnell noted major concern with the pitfalls.

“Overall, we’re looking at a shortfall of about $1.4 million,” Bunnell said. “Of course, revenue is down around $2.6 million, but we’ve looked to cut expenses by about $1.1 million. We still have a shortfall of about $1.4 million.”

Alongside the leaving industries and the jobs lost with those industries comes COVID-19. That pitfall has placed the city in an uncertain position.

“COVID-19 has hit our community like so many other communities across the United States and the world in its impact,” Bunnell said. “I think from the budgeting standpoint, I think it’s a conservative budget. But we’ve got to make sure we continue to provide for essential services in our community.”

Councilmember Wendell Honeycutt said the committee will hopefully have a better understanding of the budget next week.

The city is making attempts to subsidize the budget with money from the Landfill Fund, but that still leaves a large hit in the budget – $1.4 million, actually.

The potential to generate revenue is limited at this time, but a portion of property the city owns could be sold soon. A portion of County Barn Road could bring the city $95,000 if sold.

That land is currently under survey, according to Mayor Harold Armstrong.

The Finance Committee meets June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Glasgow City Hall. The next Glasgow City Council meeting will be open to the public and the budget will be read a second time there.

That meeting is set for June 22 at 7 p.m.

Related