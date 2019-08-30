Glasgow City Council appoints Houchens to IDEA board after Brown declines position

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – In a recent meeting of the Glasgow City Council, an appointment was made to fill an unexpired term on the IDEA board. The catch was that the term was supposedly filled from a vote that happened at the Aug. 12 meeting of the council.

Jackie Brown was appointed to the IDEA board as a city citizen representative. The term was a four year appointment, expiring June 30, 2023. The council was split in voting for his appointment.

Councilman Joe Trigg ask Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong why they should appoint a member to the IDEA board that had served before. The council agreed in the past to wipe the board clean and appoint new members for new ideas.

Armstrong broke the tie at the Aug. 12 meeting because he felt Brown would serve the IDEA board best due to his expansive knowledge on economic development.

According to Armstrong, Brown called him the next day and declined to take the position.

In a message to WCLU News, Brown says, “Having received only fifty percent approval from the twelve council members at their August 12th meeting, I felt it to be imperative that a serving board member receive a higher approval rating. My hope is that another recommendation will garner a greater level of confidence.”

And it certainly did.

The council voted earlier this week to appoint Joe David Houchens.

Although he spoke highly of Brown, Armstrong says he has confidence in Houchens.

Houchens’ term is through June 30, 2023.