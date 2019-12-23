Glasgow City Council, constable district candidacy filing deadlines approaching

2 Shares

A new decade and year sets a little over a week away, and that also means an election year approaches the nation.

Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell said recent legislation requires some local filing deadlines to come sooner than they have in the past. Those offices include Glasgow City Council and two constable districts.

“Most importantly, right now, we want to make sure our Glasgow City Council members are aware that the filing deadline for them is Jan. 10,” Birdwell said. “That’s moved up quite a few days.”

The filing deadline is Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. Birdwell said the constable offices up for election belong to District IV and VII. While someone has been appointed to fill a vacancy in one of the districts, Birdwell said that person will still need to file alongside others who might want the office.

“We have two constable races that are going to be on the ballot in 2020,” Birdwell said.

In other news, party affiliation must be changed by Dec. 31 if you’re interested in voting in the primary election next year with a different party affiliation. Birdwell says people can either call her office at (270) 651-3783 or complete the process online.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Birdwell said the office will be open Thursday through Saturday, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office closes New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Barren County election clerk Ashton Harrison.

Related