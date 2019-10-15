Glasgow City Council discusses ward system, would divide city into voting regions

0 Shares

Councilman Joe Trigg looks at a document during the Oct. 14 meeting of the Glasgow City Council. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

The Glasgow City Council will comprise fewer members next election, but where those council members come from is up for question. The Glasgow City Council met Monday for the first time in several weeks.

Councilman Joe Trigg asked Glasgow City Attorney Danny Basil to investigate wards for representation. These wards would be drawn and enforced in the elections to ensure council members represent sections of the city according to population.

While anyone can run for the Glasgow City Council, The Barren County Fiscal Court operates on a “district” style of representation. Each magistrate is elected to represent portions of the county.

Trigg says his motive lies in expanding diversity. He tells WCLU News several elected officials live in the same areas across the city. In fact, he says he and several others live in the same area.

“Theoretically, in the area I live in, five of the elected officials of the town live in that area,” Trigg says. “So, if you’re going to have nine – to spread the wealth – I feel you need to have the wards. Then, the folks that’s underrepresented can say, ‘now we’ve got a representative from our area.’”

According to Barren County Property Valuation, most council members live in the northern portion of Glasgow. While the city boundary is relatively small within the whole county, council members seem to be populated throughout the city.

According to Trigg, an inconsistency in geographic origins of council members forfeits representation in the city. Therefore, he insists the city be divided into wards. Approximately 1500 to 1600 constituents would be a part of the nine wards.

If the city were ever based on a ward system, lines would need to be drawn by the council, according to Basil. The lines in turn would have to be redrawn every 10 years when a census is held.

While he said it could be done, the drawing would be no easy task. In fact, the council would have to refrain from gerrymandering and other unfair boundary drawing practices.

With nine seats to fill, each ward would have to turn up a candidate in each election. If no one ran, Basil says someone would have to be appointed. Voters in each ward would only be able to vote for their representative versus voting for all members on the council.

The city sees this problem often with its delegated boards and committees – often, people aren’t willing to serve.