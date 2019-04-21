GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING MONDAY

0 Shares

The Glasgow City Council will meet tomorrow night in the City Council Chambers at 7PM. On the agenda;

A municipal order appointment someone to the Electric Plant Board to fill the unexpired 4 year term of Mark Biggers.

A municipal order appointing an individual to the Superintendent of public works and as Assistant Superintendent of public works.

Possible resolution adopoting new standard operating procedures manual for the emergency call center.

2nd reading of an ordinance increasing the amount of funds contributed by the City of Glasgow for economic development to be included in the budget for fiscal year 2019 – 2020.