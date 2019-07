Glasgow City Council Meeting Tomorrow Night

0 Shares

AGENDA REGULARLY SCHEDULED GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING 7-22-2019 7:00 P.M. CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS 126 E. PUBLIC SQUARE 2 ND FLOOR, GLASGOW, KY 42141

ORDINANCE – 1 st READING – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING FORT KNOX FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SERVICE ORGANIZATION, INC., HEREAFTER FORT KNOX CREDIT, ACCESS TO HAPPY VALLEY ROAD BY USE OF THE DRIVEWAY TO AMERICAN LEGION PARK

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF GLASGOW TO ESTABLISH A COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL USES OF CERTAIN LAND ON WEST MAIN STREET ACQUIRED BY THE CITY IN 2018

THE GLASGOW-BARREN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL HAVE THEIR ANNUAL ICE CREAM SOCIAL ON AUGUST 1st FROM 1 P.M. TIL 4 P.M. AT THE CHAMBER

WANT TO REMIND EVERYONE TO BE PREPARING FOR THE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION AND FREE SHREDDER DAY ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 24TH AT BEAVER TRAIL FROM 9 A.M. TIL 12 NOON. A LISTING OF ACCEPTABLE AND UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS CAN BE FOUND ON THE CITIES WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE