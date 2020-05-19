Glasgow City Council sells land needed for judicial center, moves forward with County Barn Road property sale

27 Shares

A Google Earth rendering demonstrates the approximate 46 acres owned by the City of Glasgow along County Barn Road.

(WCLU News file photo)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Nearly 46 acres of property owned by the City of Glasgow is one vote away from being sold.

The Glasgow City Council moved Monday evening during a special-called video teleconference meeting to sell 45.8 acres of land along County Barn Road.

The property was acquired in 1991 as a part of a project to provide homeownership for low-income individuals with funding through a federal program. That program’s funding is no longer available. Because funding is never likely to return, the city is looking to sell the property for $95,000.

The deed was acquired from Norris Farms, Inc. on March 15, 1991.

Councilperson Terry Bunnell asked if the property was suitable for development, and Armstrong said the area was not optimal for development.

“First of all, there’s too many lots available that could be bought for that,” Armstrong said. “Secondly, the development costs. It’s a long, narrow strip. It’s rolling, got rocks on it and the timber had been taken off it some years ago. Basically, it could be sold and put back. The grass could be used for grazing, but that’s about it.”

Armstrong said a portion of the land was purchased about 15 years ago by an adjacent property owner, and cattle were placed on that property. That’s what he said would be the best use of the property.

Armstrong said the Barren County Economic Authority looked at the land about two months ago and determined it was of no use for development.

Armstrong said the City hopes to receive a bid, but an online auction may be necessary to sell the property.

Councilperson Joe Trigg said the property is zoned as a residential area, but he feared a potential buyer might attempt to convert the land to an industrial zone. In turn, that land would become an industrial portion amid many homes in the area.

“We fought this, and it stayed residential,” Trigg said. “What’s to prevent someone from buying the 45 acres and then coming back and trying to get it changed to industrial again? Since it’s right there at that location.”

An industrial zone already exists nearby, but an area of trees separates the industrial zone from the residential zone.

Councilperson Wendell Honeycutt said the City should try to maintain the residential zone, especially if a new owner has plans to shift the zoning away from residential.

“I think if we sell this lot, and it’s used for any kind of industrial development, we need to require another border of trees along the edge of that to separate that from the houses,” Honeycutt said, “Or else, we’ve done a misdeed to the people that have bought in there.”

City Attorney Danny Basil said the property owner must petition the Glasgow Planning and Zoning Department before the land could ever be converted.

Honeycutt also questioned the sale of the property at this given time because a pond along County Barn Road, and contained in the 45.872 acres, was considered as a portion of the Glasgow Strategic Plan – a meditation area to be exact.

Bunnell, who chairs the Strategic Planning Committee, said his preliminary talks with the Kentucky League of Cities reveals the pond was not considered in the final draft of the plan.

“Discussion, obviously parks was a part of that, but as particular to this location, that did not move forward into final product,” Bunnell said.

The strategic plan was set to be presented prior to coronavirus regulations. The presentation is set to occur when gatherings of 50 or more people is possible, Bunnell told WCLU News at a prior time.

In other news, the Council passed – on second reading – an ordinance that approved the sale of land owned by the City of Glasgow to Barren County for the development of a new judicial center. The land was sold for $225,000.

The Council also approved – on first reading – the transfer of $60,000 from the unappropriated general fund to the Plaza Theatre fund for a lighting expenditure.

Related