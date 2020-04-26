Glasgow City Council Special Called Meeting

0 Shares

The Glasgow City Council will meet via video conference Monday evening at 7 p.m. The meeting is special-called.

The meeting will be held inside Glasgow City Hall, but council members will join via a video conference. The meeting marks the second time the Glasgow City Council has met via a video teleconference.

The council is set to hear an ordinance relating to the sale of real estate for the purpose of development of the new Barren County Judicial Center. The Kentucky Legislature recently approved the construction of the judicial center.

A resolution is also written for consideration to lift the “Cordell Hull Scenic Byway” designation from the intersection of West Main Street and Reynolds Road to West Main Street and Trabue Street. While the Council cannot lift the designation, they must make a recommendation to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet before the designation is lifted.

The request is being made due to the “heavily commercialized nature” of the area, Monday’s agenda says.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be available at WCLU Radio’s Facebook page and EPB6.

