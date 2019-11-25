Glasgow City Council to consider approval of funding GEPB consulting firm ahead of GEPB meeting Tuesday

11 Shares

The Glasgow City Council meets this evening and an anticipated topic will come before the council.

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board has deliberated upon hiring a consulting firm to advise the Board before it decides to enter a 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong was present at the GEPB Board of Director’s meeting Oct. 22 to urge the Board to hire a consulting firm due to the high risk of entering a 20-year agreement.

GEPB Board of Directors Chair Tag Taylor agreed a consulting firm might be a good idea for the Board to consider. Therefore, he assigned Board members Libby Short and D.T. Froedge to evaluate possible firms. Tag said the best firm would be good, fast and cheap. While he admitted those three stipulations wouldn’t likely be found in one firm, he urged Froedge and Short to find a firm closest to those stipulations.

Two firms are up for consideration, according to the GEPB Board agenda for Tuesday evening. Those firms are ICF Resources, LLC and GDS Associates, Inc.

As for the Glasgow City Council, members must approve the use of a consulting firm if the city will contribute any money toward hiring the firm. The GEPB will hire and pay the consulting firm ultimately.

WCLU News will carry a live stream of the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be live on Facebook and Glasgow EPB channel 6.

*Editor’s note: The City of Glasgow is not required to contribute money toward the hiring of an independent consulting firm for the GEPB.

However, board member Libby Short said at the GEPB Oct. 22 meeting, “I do think it would be a good thing for the city to help pay for it.”

The Glasgow City Council can choose to fund the hiring of the firm, but the GEPB will ultimately pay the firm regardless of help it receives.

