Glasgow City Council to meet tonight

The Glasgow City Council is set to meet tonight.

According to the latest agenda from City Clerk Mona Simmons, the Council will attempt to pass the

second reading of an ordinance to establish an Entertain Glasgow standing committee. If approved, the

Council will also appoint members to the committee.

The standing committee comes after support from Entertain Glasgow representatives at a prior

meeting. Entertain Glasgow representative Katie Hawks says she felt the need for a committee since

Entertain Glasgow’s events have drawn large crowds in the past. According to Hawks, the formation of a

committee would simply be for security of events and future plans.

The Council will also hear a resolution regarding a committee formation for the downtown park plan led

by citizen Wes Simspon. Simpson has led a group of progressive citizens to push the city to pledge

support for use of land owned in downtown Glasgow.

You can tune in to the meeting at 7 tonight on WCLU Radio’s Facebook page and at wcluradio.com.