GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL TO MEET TONIGHT

on 04/08/2019
The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.
According to the agenda provided by City Clerk Mona Simmons, the council will hear three main things.

A resolution for the city to make application for a recycling grant from the Kentucky Pride Fund is first on the agenda. Following, 911 telecommunicators of the Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center will be recognized with a resolution as first responders and the critical infrastructure of the public safety framework.

Lastly on the agenda is the first reading of a revised ordinance increasing the amount of funds contributed by the city for economic development from $60,000 to $120,000. The ordinance was revised after Councilman Terry Bunnell insisted the ordinance include wording that allowed the monies to be used for advertising and salaries. These funds will be included in the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year if the Council adopts the ordinance.

WCLU will have live coverage on its Facebook page, along with EPB channel 6’s coverage of the meeting.

