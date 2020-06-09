Glasgow Daily Times ceases print publication

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County’s newspaper of record is no longer printing its publication.

The Glasgow Daily Times announced early Tuesday that the print edition of the Glasgow Daily Times will discontinue publication, which means newsstands and racks of papers will be no more.

The paper has operated in Glasgow since 1865, and it became a daily publication in 1953. However, the paper reduced its publication to three days per week in April.

Now the paper is no longer coming off the press.

Bill Hanson, Publisher of the Glasgow Daily Times, wrote a memo Tuesday and described the decision.

“The coronavirus pandemic has burdened businesses with steep losses in revenue,” Hanson said. “The Glasgow Daily Times is no exception. It has forced us to make difficult decisions in the way we distribute news to Barren County.”

The June 9, 2020 edition of the paper was the last tangible copy, but Hanson said the publication plans to distribute news online.

