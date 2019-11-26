Glasgow Electric Plant Board votes to sign 20-year agreement without advice of consultant

8 Shares

Board member Libby Short makes a remark to fellow member DT Froedge (not pictured) during a discussion of a 20-year agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. The GEPB voted in favor of signing the contract Tuesday evening at its monthly meeting. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – After intense discussion at Monday evening’s meeting of the Glasgow City Council, the Glasgow Electric Plant Board moved to sign a 20-year agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority Tuesday evening.

The Long-Term Partnership Agreement comes after TVA asked its local power companies (LPCs) – like EPB – to sign a 20-year agreement rather than a five-year agreement. However, the EPB maintained a 20-year contract with the electric provider from 1963 to 1999, according to GEPB Superintendent William Ray.

The Board discussed hiring an independent consulting firm last month. Board members Libby Short and DT Froedge were asked to review two consulting firm proposals. Those proposals came from ICF Resources, LLC and GDS Associates, Inc.

Froedge updated the Board and said he had limited conversation with Short due to “some conflict.” Short said while the two didn’t often meet face-to-face, they still had conversation.

The Board voted Tuesday to table discussion related to a consulting firm because of “disparaging comments” made at Monday’s Glasgow City Council meeting. Board chair Tag Taylor said the comments made about TVA do not represent how “a majority” of citizens feel about the entity, and the comments could pressure certain board members to vote a certain way.

“There was some action taken at last night’s City Council meeting that I believe to be improper. The intent of the Little TVA Act was to separate out our decision-making body from that of the body politic,” Taylor said. “I feel like that that was violated last night during the City Council meeting, and I feel like it’s putting some undue influence on a couple board members that may not feel like they have the opportunity to vote the way that their conscious allows them to vote.”

A consulting firm would have ideally identified and assessed potential risks associated with the pending two-decade agreement with TVA. However, the Board voted to skip discussion and voted to enter into the contract without hiring a consultant.

Froedge and board member Marlin Witcher voted against tabling discussion.

The Glasgow City Council agreed Monday to pay either 50 percent of the total cost to hire a consultant or $50,000, whichever proved to be cheaper. But, the money the City planned to spend will not be spent because a consultant was not used before making a decision to enter into the agreement.

Froedge said disregarding the advice a firm could give to the Board before entering the contract was a detrimental mistake.

Froedge said he is a business man and knows that any long-term contract is not a smart decision. Taylor defended the contract and said without evidence of stability, Glasgow would ultimately lose value in the eyes of prospective industry.

“There is not a single off-take agreement that is less than 20 years,” Taylor said. “You know why? Because if you’re going to spend millions, tens of millions or even billions of dollars, in the case of TVA, the investors – Wall Street – wants to ensure that there is going to be someone to buy that energy over a 20-year time frame.”

Taylor said that 20 years is “the only amount of time they can recoup their required return of investment.”

“There is an economic reason for it being done this way,” Taylor said. “It is standard in the energy industry.”

Froedge said he wasn’t insisting the Board move away from TVA yet. However, he said it would be “nonsensical” for the Board to decide to enter the agreement without a consultant’s advice.

“We need the best possible advice. There are people in this world that have looked these things over. It isn’t, as though, this is the final bite,” Froedge said. “If we don’t do it now TVA is likely, at some point, to say ‘if you’ve got some other options, we may negotiate this.’ They’re not going to renegotiate it if we sign it. We’re dead. We’re done.”

Taylor said if the Board took time to consider disassociating itself from TVA, industry would view that negatively. He said any deliberations would suggest the Board might move away from purchasing its power from TVA, and industry does not want that.

An unknown industry is currently considering a move to Glasgow, according to the Board’s Tuesday agenda.

Ron Bunch, Executive Director of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and interim Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority, joined the Board of Directors in a closed session to discuss “what part EPB plays in the efforts to land this business in Glasgow,” according to the Board’s Tuesday agenda.

Taylor said that industry wants stability and, essentially, confidence to install a business in Glasgow.

Board member Jeff Harned echoed Taylor’s comments regarding the danger in abandoning TVA. He said the stability TVA offers, as well as the incentives associated with the contract, will attract business and ultimately improve the local economy.

“You’ve got to do it from the manufacturing side,” Harned said. “I’ve said it in here time after time – we cannot fix this community’s problem with the rate structure.”

While the Board could have voted to hire a firm, it chose not to do so. Instead, the discussion was tabled, and the idea was abandoned when board members Taylor, Short and Harned voted to accept the 20-year agreement.

Froedge voted in strong opposition to the agreement. When time to cast his vote he simply said, “hell no.”

Witcher also voted against entering the contract. Froedge left for the duration of the meeting after he voted in opposition.

GEPB will receive an immediate incentive from TVA with the acceptance of the contract, according to Ray. TVA “is willing to give LPCs a 3.1% credit to their power bills,” the agenda said. The credit equates to about $500,000 per year for Glasgow.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong declined to comment on the Board’s decision.

In other business, the GEPB entered an executive session to discuss possible litigation on terms of slander, libel and defamation. The Board acted to find legal counsel to look into options the Board may have with these incidents.

