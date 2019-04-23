WCLU

GLASGOW EPB ADDS NEW MEMBER TO BOARD

Libby Pruitt Short is the newest member of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

The Glasgow City Council met last night in regular session at City Hall.

An unexpired term had to be filled after former board member Mark Biggers’ resignation.

Councilman Terry Bunnell told the council that he had spoken with Short before the council was set to appoint her to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

042319Bunnell

All members were in favor of her appointment.

The Council also voted to appoint Roger Simmons as superintendent of public works and Lincoln Bell as assistant superintendent of public works.

All council members were in favor beside Bunnell and Gary Norman. Patrick Gaunce abstained.

The second reading of an ordinance increasing the city’s contribution from $60,000 to $120,000 also passed. All members were in favor.

The council is set to meet again on May 13 at 7 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall.

