Glasgow EPB meets tonight with TVA credit distribution, defamation litigation on agenda

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was rescheduled a week earlier due to the December meeting’s placement

As the year closes, several “end of the year” items are on the agenda. Other ongoing items also appear on the agenda released Sunday.

The Board is set to discuss how it will distribute a 3.1 percent credit from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The credit comes after the Board accepted the TVA Long Term Partnership Agreement at its last meeting. The credit translates to about $40,000 a month for the utility over 20 years that it is in partnership with TVA.

The Board is also set to enter closed session again. The executive session was approved last meeting to discuss economic development and another issue. As revealed later by board member Libby Short, the Board has moved forward to examine options to deal with possible defamation. The agenda says Jeremy Rogers with Dinsmore law firm will discuss action tonight in a closed session of the meeting.

In other business, the Board will consider bi-annual write-offs of accounts. One set of write-offs was completed earlier this year.

The Board is also set to discuss the 2020 EPB Pay Plan and will perform its annual evaluation of the superintendent.

The meeting will be online at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s YouTube channel. Coverage begins shortly before 6 p.m.

