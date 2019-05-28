Glasgow EPB to meet tonight, Froedge to resign

0 Shares

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board is set to meet tonight at the EPB office.

While several items are on the agenda, two major things have been added to the tentative agenda posted on the EPB’s Facebook page.

D.T. Froedge, the board’s chair, has placed that he wants to terminate Superintendent Billy Ray’s employment again, along with his resignation. Froedge’s efforts to terminate Ray’s employment failed in February after board members explained concerns regarding, then, pending bond sales.

WCLU will bring you the latest coverage of this story when updates are available.