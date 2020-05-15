Glasgow Fire Department responds to fire

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a fire late Thursday at a local restaurant.

Authorities say the fire happened at 8:27 p.m. near Captain D’s in Glasgow. A vehicle was on fire near the structure, a press release says.

Both occupants of the vehicle and employees of the restaurant were able to evacuate. The fire originated in the vehicle’s engine compartment, but the fire did not impact the building.

Fire units were on the scene for approximately 30 minutes, and there were no reported injuries.

