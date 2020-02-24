Glasgow Fire Department responds to house fire Saturday

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A residential fire in Glasgow Saturday has given way to an investigation.

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 304 E. Washington Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. When units arrived, the structure was a two-story home. Officials said the home was vacant, and the whole back side of the home was on fire. Fire was also coming from the front door, a GFD news release said.

Fire units made a defensive attack on the structure and made entry to search the home. The fire was brought under control after 30 to 40 minutes.

While the cause of the fire is undetermined, it is under investigation.

