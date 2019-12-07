Glasgow Fire Department responds to Saturday morning fire

0 Shares

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Saturday.

Authorities responded to 101 Childress Road and noted a one-story duplex with an attached garage had light smoke coming from the garage door. Fire personnel discovered a smoldering pile of debris, a news release said. While it was mostly extinguished upon arrival, fire personnel continued to extinguish the fire and opened a wall to check for fire extension.

Fire personnel were on scene for approximately 45 minutes. No fire extension was discovered and the debris was removed from the garage.

The GFD said there were no reported injuries.

